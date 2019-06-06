Regional call-ups for Academicals players

Two members of Sleaford Accademicals Walking Football Club have been selected to represent the North East region.

At recent over 60s trials Terry Smith was named the side’s player-coach while teammate Graham Cox was also selected.

Graham Cox.

A total of 53 players from 17 clubs trialled hoping to make the squad of 14.

Accies club secretary Steve Morgon said: “The team improves every time we play thanks to Terry, who leads by example and is an icon to us all.

“He will be a terrific addition to the whole North East team and they are lucky to have him.”

Cox, a past hero of Sleaford Town and Grantham, has proven himself time after time in goal for the Accies, in an area were the Blues are already strong.

“Graham is a fantastic keeper and has fully warranted this opportunity,” added Morgon. “We all know he has the skill and ability to take it. We all wish him well.”

The North East begin their campaign in Sheffield on July 21.

The Accies can now boast four regional or international players in their ranks, showing how far the club has developed in 12 months.