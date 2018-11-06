Rested Sleaford Town set for three games in eight days

Sleaford Town were looking to maintain their fine start to the season following a well-earned breather.

Jamie Shaw’s side had a blank weekend following their early FA Vase exit and were due to return to United Counties League action at their Vase conquerors Peterborough Northern Star on Tuesday night.

Town sit ninth in the Premier Division after five wins from their opening 10 matches and are well-placed to fight for a top-10 finish this season.

On Saturday they face a tough trip to third-placed Rugby Town (k-o 3pm) who have won eight of their 11 games, before returning to knockout action next Wednesday when they entertain UCL Premier rivals Boston Town in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy.

Kick-off at Eslaforde Park is 7.45pm.