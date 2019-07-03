Rowland returns to Town chairman role

Brian Rowland is back in the role as Sleaford Town chairman - confessing he ‘couldn’t refuse’ the role.

The club legend has enjoyed a 57-year love affair with the Greens, beginning in the early 60s when he broke into the first team as a 15-year-old.

And he has pledged to do all he can to help manager Jamie Shaw - who used to play under him for Town - thrive in the dug-out.

“They asked me to be the new chairman and I couldn’t refuse,” said Brian, who has had many roles at the club over the years, including manager, player-manager and president.

“I want to see Jamie do well and I’m, here to help him in any way I can.

“We’re looking to bring new sponsors to the club. It’s not my job to interfere, but if he ever wants any advice or help he knows he only has to ask.”

Reg Baker has joined Brian as vice-chairman. He and his company Baker Plant Hire have been long-term supporters of the Eslaforde Park club.

Brian, who turns 72 in August, was on the books of Lincoln City when he first played for Town, leaving the club to enjoy a successful career in the non-league game.

He returned as player-manager in 1979, going on to take many roles with the club.

“I’ve never stepped away,” added Brian, who will be the Greens’ chairman for a second time. “I’ve had a lot of jobs here but never stepped away.

“Our aim is to stay in the (UCL Premier) division this season and do as well as possible.”