Ruskington Rovers ease into county cup quarter-finals

Dale Atkinson rounds up this week’s Boston Saturday League action...

Ruskington Rovers beat last year’s finalists Coningsby 4-2 in the Mason Bros Lincolnshire Junior Cup to book their place in round four.

They are the only Boston League side left in the competition.

In the Premier Division, Railway Athletic travelled to Fulbeck United and, in a very close game, came away with a 1-0 victory.

In Division One, Park United got back to winning ways when they beat Billinghay Athletic 5-2, Tom Limb, Jimmy Harris (two) and Alex Limb (two) completing the scoring.

Caythorpe were hit for six in Division Two by Spalding Harriers, Karol Narojczyk with a hat-trick and Rafel Marczewski (two) and Daniel Goddard on target.

And in Division Three, Digby and Park United Reserves shared a 3-3 scoreline, while, Northgate Olympic’s home match with Old Dons Reserves was postponed.

Fixtures (Saturday):

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2pm): Coningsby v Ruskington Rovers, Pointon v Fulbeck United.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: FC Hammers v Billinghay Athletic, Fosdyke v Pointon Reserves.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Caythorpe v JFC Seniors.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Northgate Olympic v Digby.