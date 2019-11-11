Ruskington Rovers ease into round three, but Pointon stunned

Ruskington Rovers eased into round three of the Sharman and Burgess Sports Cup with a four-goal show against Mareham United.

Mitchell Gorman struck twice, while Sam Jackson and Matt Leonard were also on target as Rovers came through 4-1 at home against the Division Three club.

Ruskington Rovers (red) v Mareham le Fen (black). Mitchell Gorman (red), Toby Powell (black).

But there was defeat for their Boston Saturday League Premier rivals Pointon, who went down 3-0 at home to Division One side Boston College.

Fulbeck United went through, beating last year’s finalists Skegness Town Reserves 2-1, Paul Crampton and Nick Bates getting the vital goals.

Elsewhere the weather scuppered the hopes of Caythorpe and Billinghay, and also of Digby in a reduced league programme.

Selected results –

Sharman Burgess Sports Cup, round two: Billinghay Athletic P-P Bull Athletic, Caythorpe P-P Swineshead Institute, Fulbeck United 2-1 Skegness Town Res, Pointon 0-3 Boston College, Ruskington Rovers 4-1 Mareham United.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: FC Wrangle P-P Digby.

Selected fixtures (November 16):

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2.15pm): Pointon v Coningsby, Railway Athletic v Ruskington Rovers, Spilsby Town v Fulbeck United.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Billinghay Athletic v Park United, Boston College v Pointon Res.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston Athletic v Northgate Olympic.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Digby v Holbeach Bank.