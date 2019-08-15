Sleafod Town JFC Girls look to strengthen

Sleaford Town JFC girls are looking to continue their rapid development when the new league season starts next month.

The club’s girls’ section has its roots in the FA’s Wildcats programme which began in Sleaford two seasons ago and attracted enough girls to form two league teams.

This season Town will enter under 8s and under 10s teams into the FA’s Girls and Goalposts scheme, while under 12s and under 15s sides will again play in the Mid-Lincs League.

Wildcats, which is open to girls aged four to 16, will also continue to run every Wednesday at Carre’s Grammar School from 5.20pm to 6.30pm, at £2 per session.

Organisers hope they will draw enough players, inspired by England’s strong performance at the Women’s World Cup, to create more teams.

The club has forged links with Leicester City Women, who play in the FA Women’s Championship, while Sleaford’s business community has also got behind the girls through sponsorship.

But the club is keen to keep moving forward, and is looking for new players across all teams and programmes as well as volunteers and sponsors.

Sarah Kennedy-Sharp, head of girls’ development at Sleaford Town JFC, said: “Every single one of the girls who play for our teams is a credit not only to Sleaford Town Football Club, but to the town itself, with their determination and dedication to football, their team-mates and other teams associated with the club and in the league.”

* For more details, email kenners.28@hotmail.co.uk