Sleaford goalkeeper helps England to Euro football glory

Sleaford Academical star keeper John Sykes helped England to some rare international football honours last weekend.

John went in between the sticks for England Over 60s at the European walking football tournament in Chesterfield, where the sport first began.

The Accies talisman helped the victorious England side to beat Italy 3-1 in the final.

John, who lives in Heckington, has been England’s number one for the age group side for some time, and when not in goal has been known to play out and hit a few with his left foot for the Accies.