Sleaford Sports Amateurs beaten in County Cup semis

Gifted a lifeline in the Lincs Junior Challenge Cup, Sleaford Sports Amateurs were finally knocked out at the semi-final stage on Saturday.

Amateurs were put through to the last four after their quarter-final conquerors Lincoln Moorlands were eliminated for fielding an ineligible player in the tie.

But the Sleaford side were on the wrong end of a 5-0 scoreline for the second round running against Moulton Harrox.

Joe Townsend headed the hosts in front in the 19th minute before Bobby Patterson doubled the lead midway through the half, and Marcus Parry added a third before the break.

Townsend netted his second with 10 minutes left before Dan Lambey wrapped things up with a late fifth.

Sleaford Sports Amateurs will now concentrate on Lincolnshire league matters, starting with a home mid-table against Immingham Town on Saturday at Eslaforde Park. Kick-off is 2pm.