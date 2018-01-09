Sleaford Sports Amateurs bow out of county cup

Sleaford Sports Amateurs county cup run hit the buffers with quarter-final defeat at Lincoln Moorlands Railway on Saturday.

Amateurs made the worst possible start to the Lincs Junior Cup tie when they conceded a second-minute penalty which was dispatched by Moorlands’ Josh Martin.

The hosts did not have everything their own way as Amateurs conjured up a few promising moments, but the Central Midland League side doubled their lead six minutes before the break through Sean Cann.

Cann completed his hat-trick and then added a fourth to his tally as the Lincoln side eased into the semi-finals with a 5-0 win.

Amateurs, who had seen off Limestone Rangers in round three, return to league duties this weekend as they look to end a run of three consecutive Lincolnshire League defeats.

Postponements, cup commitments and the winter break mean the Sleaford side has not played a league match since late November. They visit second-bottom Brigg Town Development Squad on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Amateurs: Flavell, Padley, Sidney, Firman, Llewellyn, Kirwan, Pinner, Kishere, Tunstall (Garfoot 80), Funnell (Frain 70), Thompson (Barratt 55).

Grantham Saturday League results –

Arion Premier: Green Man 1-3 Nobody Inn; Rippingale and Folkingham P-P Osbournby Rangers. Arion Division One: Ancaster 2-7 Ingoldsby; Pointon Sunday 1-8 Nobody Inn Athletic Res; White Horse P-P Bottesford.