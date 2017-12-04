Sleaford Sports Amateurs handed away county cup quarter-final

Sleaford Sports Amateurs have been handed an away draw in the quarter-finals of the Lincs FA County Junior Cup after edging through their third-round tie on Saturday.

Amateurs will travel to Central Midlands league side Lincoln Moorlands Railway in the last eight on Saturday, January 6.

Sleaford faced Scunthorpe Saturday League side Limestone Rangers at Eslaforde Park last weekend and hit the front when Oliver Sidney headed in from a corner.

The hosts then doubled their lead when Jason Barrett struck from the edge of the box.

The Gainsborough side pulled one back to set up a nervy finale, but Sleaford held on to book their place in the next round.

On Saturday, Amateurs will look to end a run of three straight league defeats when they host CGB Humbertherm. Kick-off at Eslaforde Park is 2pm.