Sleaford Sports Amateurs held by Wyberton

Sleaford Sports Amateurs rescued a point as they fought back to draw a topsy-turvy Lincolnshire League match at Eslaforde Park on Saturday.

Draw specialists Wyberton were denied the lead when a goal was ruled out for pushing, and Jason Barratt put Amateurs ahead when he headed in from a corner.

But the visitors were level right on the stroke of half-time and then went ahead early in the second half.

Oliver Sidney earned Amateurs a point when got on the end of a Thompson corner to smash high into the roof of the net.

On Saturday, Sleaford visit fourth-placed Grimsby Borough Academy (ko 2pm).