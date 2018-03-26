Sleaford Sports Amateurs pipped by Skegness Town

Sleaford Sports Amateurs’ poor run of form continued as the fell to a narrow defeat against reigning champions Skegness Town on Saturday.

A first-half strike from Jamie Coulson was enough to condemn Amateurs to their fifth straight defeat and leave them eighth in the Lincolnshire League.

Sleaford now have a couple of blank weekends before returning to action at champions-elect Ruston Sports on Wednesday, April 11 (ko 6.45pm).

Grantham Sunday League results –

Arion Division One Cup Semi-Final: White Horse 1-6 Black Dog.

The Arion Premier Division: AFC Earlsfield 0-0 Helpringham Rovers; FC Osbournby Rangers 0-2 The Green Man.

The Arion Division One: Bottesford 5-2 Ancaster; Pointon Sunday 1-5 Nobody Inn Athletic Res; The Royal Queen 2-2 Ingoldsby.

Fixtures for April 1 –

The Arion Premier Division: AFC Earlsfield v FC Osbournby Rangers; The Green Man v FC Genes.

The Arion Division One: Ancaster v The Royal Queen.