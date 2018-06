Sleaford Sports Amateurs are on the lookout for a new manager or management team to run the side for next season.

Successful applicants would also be given complete control in the running of the football side of the club.

Amateurs play at step seven in the Balcan Lincolnshire League, and last season finished ninth under manager Martyn Pickworth.

Those interested should contact the club by Friday, June 29.

Call the club chairman Gary Wells on (01526) 834750 or 07902 215258 if interested.