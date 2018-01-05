Sleaford Sports Amateurs set for county cup quarter-final

Sleaford Sports Amateurs face higher league opposition on Saturday as they play for a place in the county cup semi-finals.

Amateurs make the short trip to take on Central Midlands League side Lincoln Moorlands Railway in the quarter-finals of the Lincs Junior Cup (kick-off 1.30pm).

Goals from Jason Barratt and Oliver Sidney took Amateurs past Limestone Rangers in round three in early December.

They put nine goals past Epworth Colts in the second round and hit Billinghay Athletic for six in the opening round en route to the last eight.

With postponements and the Lincolnshire League’s winter break, Amateurs have not played since that cup win more than a month ago.

Moorlands are enjoying a good season and sit fourth in the CML North Division, but have been in mixed form of late with two wins from their last seven, including a 3-2 home defeat to promotion rivals AFC Bentley on Saturday.

Amateurs sit seventh in the Lincolnshire League.