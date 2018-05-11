Sleaford Town 18s lift George Addlesee Trophy with extra time win

Hard work and dedication paid off as Sleaford Town Under 18s ended their season with silverware.

Town lined up in the final of the George Addlesee Trophy at the Bradley Stadium, in Grimsby, after a challenging first season as primarily an under 17s team in the Lincolnshire Intermediate Under 18s Football League.

A jubilant Sleaford Town U18s side with the George Addlesee Trophy EMN-181105-122107002

The final saw Sleaford concede early in the game to their opponents HBW United, but dominated the rest of the game, trying to force an equaliser.

They left it very late when Rob Walters headed in direct from a corner, deep into stoppage-time to force an additional 30 minutes of play.

Town also bossed extra time, and Shae O’Connor won the trophy with a well-taken strike.

After narrowly missing out over their previous four seasons, the players and management’s hard work and commitment finally resulted in silverware, earning the plaudits of the league secretary for a superb final.