Sleaford Town beaten at Northampton ON Chenecks

Sleaford Town’s winning run away from home came to an end on Saturday when they were beaten at Northampton ON Chenecks.

Town, who had enjoyed back-to-back away wins coming into this match, fell behind to a well-worked goal through the middle of the park on their way to a 2-0 defeat.

Jamie Shaw’s side remain 19th in the United Counties League Division One, and nine points clear of the relegation zone as second-bottom Northampton Sileby Rangers saw their match called off.

Bottom side Oadby Town secured their 10th draw of the season at Eynesbury Town and trail Town by 10 points with five games in hand.

Sleaford are due to return to home turf on Saturday as mid-table Desborough visit Eslaforde Park (kick-off 3pm) on the back of four straight defeats.

But the latest big winter freeze could yet intervene.