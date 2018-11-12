Sleaford Town beaten by United Counties League title-chasers Rugby Town

Sleaford Town dropped to 12th in the United Counties League Premier after suffering their heaviest defeat of the season on Saturday when they were beaten 4-0 at promotion-chasing Rugby Town.

The second-placed hosts made a strong start and went ahead after just four minutes when Danico Johnson finished after a good run.

Town then lost Archie Moyses to injury son after, and Rugby continued to threaten.

The home side doubled their lead before the half-hour when Lewis Rankin finished off a good passing move, and were good value for their half-time lead, with only a few great saves from goalkeeper Adams keeping Sleaford within reach.

Town improved after the break, with Hone firing narrowly over as the visitors pressed, but without reward.

Adams made another great save and with 14 minutes left, Rugby got the decisive third goal when a cross from the left was tucked in by Richard Blythe.

Millard put anther Sleaford chance just wide before Rugby cleared another effort off the line as the visitors kept plugging away.

But Rugby had the final say when substitute Fazal Koriya converted a stoppage-time penalty.

It’s a cup derby for Sleaford on Wednesday evening when they host Boston Town in the Lincs Senior Trophy (ko 7.45pm), and then on Saturday it’s back to league action when Leicester Nirvana are the visitors to Eslaforde Park (ko 3pm).