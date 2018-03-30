Sleaford Town begin crucial run-in with Boston Town derby

Sleaford Town were able to rest up as they had a rare blank weekend in the United Counties League programme on Saturday.

Jamie Shaw’s men have put themselves in a strong position to retain their place in the Premier Division as they approach the final month of their campaign.

Town have just five games to play this season and sit six points and two places above the two relegation places.

But they will be wary of second-bottom Oadby’s unlikely revival.

They have won two of their last three matches, having managed as many wins in their first 31 games, and on Saturday drew at top-four side Deeping Rangers.

Sleaford begin their run-in with a bank holiday derby clash at Boston Town on Easter Monday (kick-off 3pm).

Boston are on a good run of three straight wins following a dip in form, while Sleaford have won three of their last four.