Sleaford Town boss Jamie Shaw expects twists in UCL survival bid

Jamie Shaw believes more twists and turns lie in store as his Sleaford Town side bid to preserve their status in United Counties League Premier.

Town looked in big trouble at Christmas as an inexperienced and young side had lost all 16 of their league matches and been dumped out of all cup competitions at the first hurdle,

But after significant squad strengthening around new year, Town boss Shaw has seen his side pick up eight points from as many matches to leapfrog fellow strugglers Pinchbeck and move off the bottom.

Sleaford were also handed an extra lifeline by the latest batch of non-league restructuring, at the end of this season, which means just one side will drop out of the UCL top flight.

Yet despite their improved form, Town still have the slenderest of two-point cushions above their relegation rivals, and Shaw is taking nothing for granted.

“We are pleased that we’ve managed to haul ourselves off the bottom of the table and our aim is to continue picking up enough points to ensure we avoid relegation,” Shaw told the Standard.

“We are under no illusions that just because we’ve had a half-decent mini-run of results that this will be easy at all.

“I’m under no doubt there will be more twists and turns in the coming months, particularly with games being postponed so regularly.

“It’s important we keep trying to pick up points every game and build a gap if we can, but we know Pinchbeck will be thinking they can catch us.

“I have no doubt we now have the quality in the squad, but you still always need bits of fortune to go your way with injuries and suspensions.”

Last weekend Sleaford had been due to face the Loughborough University side that had inflicted the heaviest defeat of a chastening autumn and winter - a 13-0 demolition.

Town will have to wait to face the leaders until April 8 after Saturday’s match became the latest victim of an atrocious winter, and instead face a big basement battle on Saturday as they travel to third-bottom Desborough.

The Northamptonshire side were the first this season to be beaten by Sleaford and Shaw knows the hosts will be keen to avenge last month’s defeat.

“Desborough, like us, are in a rebuilding phase and are seeing the fruits of that with some good recent results,” added Shaw.

“They’ve got a great manager in Jim Le Masurier and he’ll have them primed to avenge their defeat at our place last month.”

Before then Town host Harborough Town tonight (Wednesday) in what could be a good yardstick of Town’s progress.

Harborough sit 12th and have put together a mixed bag of results, combining three wins with four defeats in their last eight matches.

“We haven’t played them this season, but we expect them to be a very good UCL team, able to combine playing good football with mixing it when the conditions require it,” said Shaw.

“We should have a nearly full squad for both fixtures so will go in full of confidence and hope to pick up some really important points.”