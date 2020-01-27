Sleaford Town boss Shaw stays positive despite late defeat at Oadby

‘Gutted’ manager Jamie Shaw is looking to take positives forward after Sleaford Town were sunk by two late goals on Saturday.

The Green Army twice had the lead at Oadby Town in a basement battle between two sides sat in the bottom five of United Counties League Premier.

But two goals in five minutes from Olaniji Ayoola, both from set-pieces, gave the Leicestershire side the points.

Yet Shaw was able to reflect positively as they look to Saturday’s test at home to mid-table Rothwell (ko 3pm) who visit Eslaforde Park on a four-match unbeaten run.

“It was such a frustrating feeling,” said Shaw.

“Having twice led we felt we should have got at least a point from the game, but it wasn’t to be.

“I was absolutely gutted leaving the ground, but I’m aware of the need to take the positives and move forward into a tough fixture against a Rothwell side who are showing everyone now how good they are.”

Oadby had plenty of possession in a cagey start with neither side able to carve out any clear chances.

But Town hit the front when a poor back pass was seized upon and pulled back for Liam Tunstall to bag his second goal since returning to the club this month.

Sleaford were able to keep the hosts at arms length up to half-time despite maintaining the bulk of possession.

But the hosts grew more clinical with the ball after the break, and scored a good equaliser through left winger Sam Burton who threatened all game.

Shortly after the hour mark, Town restored their lead when the Oadby backline appealed for an offside never that came and Shaw rounded the keeper to net his third of the season.

Oadby turned up the heat and pinned back the visitors who started to tire on a heavy pitch, but they clung onto the lead going into the final 15 minutes.

But two set pieces and two knockdowns undid the Town defence to leave them trailing for the first time.

Joe Braithwaite almost hauled Town level when he found space from a corner, but his header drifted just wide.