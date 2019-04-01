Sleaford Town continue to prosper against UCL’s best

Sleaford Town’s excellent run of late-season results continued on Saturday when top-10 opponents Newport Pagnell were beaten.

The 3-1 home win extended Town’s unbeaten run to four matches, a sequence that included back-to-back draws against leaders Daventry and third-placed Rugby, and lifted them to 13th.

Scott Coupland's header restored Town's two-goal lead EMN-190104-165748002

A top-10 finish is now within their grasp if Jamie Shaw’s side can carry the form into their remaining five Division One matches.

“It would be nice if we were playing top 10 sides every week at the minute if we continue to perform as well,” the Town manager said.

“I thought we played well on Saturday, particularly in the second half.

“We did come under a period of pressure in the first half, but I was really impressed with how we dealt with that, and in fact, despite their territory, Regan Start in goal for us had very few saves to make.”

Town overcame the early loss of Ben Greenwood to a hamstring injury to hit the front on Saturday when the in-form Tom Siddons fired home a spectacular 25-yard effort into the top corner.

If the first goal had come slightly against the run of play, Sleaford proved it was no fluke when George Couzens ran through one-on-one and slid a finish through the keeper’s legs right at the start of the second half.

The visitors responded swiftly when a corner wasn’t fully cleared and a deflection fell kindly for Oliver Wilkinson to make it 2-1 after 51 minutes.

But once more Town’s reaction was swift and decisive, quickly restoring their two-goal lead through Scott Coupland’s header.

Shaw added: “I’m really pleased with the work ethic and endeavour that the players have shown, combined with the quality they possess, which has seen us go four unbeaten.

“It’s another tough match next week away at Eynesbury, but we will approach it full of confidence.”

Town’s opponents on Saturday (ko 3pm) sit seventh in the Premier and are on a four-match unbeaten run of their own, including a win at Rugby.

But revitalised Town are just six points off the top 10, and with three games against bottom-six sides to come after Saturday’s trip.