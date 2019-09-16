Sleaford Town FC eclipsed by sharp-shooting Star

A fast start from Peterborough Northern Star consigned Sleaford Town to another United Counties League defeat last Wednesday.

Town, who sit bottom of the Premier Division without a point, found themselves 3-0 down inside 13 minutes at Eslaforde Park.

The visitors hit the front after seven minutes through Liam Rodden before Craig Smith doubled the lead three minutes later.

A rout looked on the cards when Tai Williams made it three with 75 minutes still to play, but Town prevented any further damage before half-time.

Star capped the win five minutes from time with a fourth, substitute Ewan Fieldhouse on target just 10 minutes after coming on.

After a fixture-less weekend, Town returned to league action at Deeping Rangers last night (Tuesday), and host Shepshed Dynamo on Saturday (ko 3pm).