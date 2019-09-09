Sleaford Town FC ship seven at home to Holbeach

Sleaford Town’s poor start to the season continued when their young side were beaten 7-0 at home by Holbeach United on Saturday.

Jamie Shaw’s side are bottom of the UCL Premier without a point from four matches and were dumped out of both FA Cup and FA Vase at the first hurdle.

Having lost at Division One strugglers Bourne the previous week, Town’s fortunes didn’t improve as they lost Ewan Armstrong to a red card after just 15 minutes.

Despite this setback, Town held fifth-placed Holbeach at bay for the rest of the half as they reached the break goalless.

But United hit the front early in the second half through Jonny Lockie and the Tigers didn’t look back.

Josh Ford scored twice, while Luke Wilson, Liam Adams, Lockie’s second and an own goal completed a miserable afternoon.

Town host Peterborough Northern Star at Eslaforde Park tonight (Wednesday) and then head to Deeping Rangers next Tuesday. Both kick off at 7.45pm.