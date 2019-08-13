Sleaford Town FC ship seven in FA Cup hammering

Sleaford Town had an afternoon to forget as their miserable FA Cup record continued with a seven-goal drubbing on Saturday.

Jamie Shaw’s side went into the extra preliminary round tie on the back of two United Counties League defeats, but directly following a narrow 2-1 defeat at Pinchbeck United on Wednesday.

Tom Garrick got Town’s first goal of the season in that midweek loss, equalising with a fine finish on the counter-attack midway through the first half.

Regan Start made a penalty save as Town looked to take a point from their trip, but a debated winner left Town with nothing to show for their performance.

But on Saturday, there was only one side in it at Eslaforde Park as Town were swept aside 7-0 by the Northern Counties East League side.

Town were behind in just two minutes when a goalmouth scramble allowed Ross Duggan to eventually tap home.

And it was 2-0 after five minutes, aided by defensive errors, as Duggan’s cross ricocheted off a Sleaford body into the net.

By the 15-minute mark the visitors were out of sight, again thanks to Duggan who cut past his man on the left before finding the bottom corner.

Sleaford’s first chance finally came minutes later, when Garrick curled an effort towards the top corner, but it was held by Mansfield keeper Hugo Warhurst.

Duggan blazed over, while Jamie McGuire saw his dipping volley drop just over the bar from the edge of the area as the Notts side threatened more before the break.

Not even a minute had passed in the second half when it was 4-0, Luke Walker rounding the keeper after Nicky Darker found the forward.

Duggan completed his hat-trick with a calm finish after he twisted and turned inside the Sleaford penalty area with the defenders unable to keep up.

But he as not finished there and with 20 minutes remaining, Duggan headed home his fourth from Darker’s precision cross.

In the dying seconds there was enough time for Duggan to add a fifth when he was sent through on goal by Darker before coolly slotting underneath Start.

Town will look to bounce back from the hiding as they return to UCL Premier business on Saturday at Cogenhoe United.