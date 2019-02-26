Sleaford Town find form to beat dangerous Oadby

Sleaford Town boss Jamie Shaw hope’s Saturday’s win against top-10 opponents will be the catalyst for a strong run to the end of the season.

Oadby arrived at Eslaforde Park eighth in Unite Counties League Premier, while a run of seven defeats in their previous eight had left Sleaford in the doldrums.

But Shaw’s side turned the form book on its head to beat the visitors 3-1 and give a glimpse of the form which had seen themselves as an early-season fixture in the top eight.

“Saturday was a very good performance and the result reflected that,” Shaw said.

“We looked dangerous throughout and maybe could have scored more. We also looked more solid than in recent weeks, restricting to Oadby to only a few chances.”

Scott Coupland put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot after Tom Siddons was fouled, while Coupland and George Couzens also forced saves.

But Sleaford could not turn a dominant opening half-hour into further goals and Oadby levelled before the break, against the run of play, from another spot-kick.

Town gave the scoreline a more balanced look just two minutes into the second half when Siddons met Ryan Oliver’s flick-on to restore the lead.

And shortly before the hour mark it was 3-1 when Siddons capitalised on another flick, this time from Coupland.

Oadby responded well, but it was Sleaford who had the clearer chances to score the next goal, with Oliver’s great effort forcing a save and Coupland’s direct free-kick hitting the bar.

Town’s first win in six lifted them up to 14th, eight points off the top 10, ahead of Saturday’s visit of sixth-placed Cogenhoe (KO 3pm).

Shaw added: “Hopefully we can use that performance as a platform to build on and start to perform more consistently at the level we’ve shown that we are capable of.”