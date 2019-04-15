Sleaford Town foiled by Wellingborough fightback

Sleaford Town let a two-goal slip as they were held to a draw by United Counties League Premier bottom side Wellingborough Whitworth on Saturday.

The Northamptonshire side arrived with just eight points from 34 games, but clawed their way back to draw 3-3 after a manic first half at Eslaforde Park.

Town opened brightly and created three decent chances, with Brad Hockin’s powerful free-kick forcing a save from the Whitworth goalkeeper.

But the hosts fell behind when a deep cross was headed home at the far post.

Sleaford’s response was emphatic with three goals before the break.

Tom Siddons first met a flick on by Ryan Oliver and showed great strength to hold off a defender and level with a left-footed finish.

Scott Coupland forced another fine save, and Sleaford soon hit the front.

Good interplay between Oliver, Hockin and Coupland saw the latter square for Joe Smith to claim Town’s second.

And Sleaford looked to have breathing space when Oliver again teed up Siddons to score his second of the game.

Wellingborough had conceded 141 goals in the league before kick-off and it looked like Town could cash in and improve their goal difference.

But the visitors had other ideas, and after pulling a goal back before half-time, then snatched a point with a second-half equaliser.

The draw kept Town in 13th place and unable to climb higher than 12th with three games of the season left.

Two of them come this weekend, with a trip to Northampton ON Chenecks on Saturday followed by the home derby with Boston Town on Easter Monday. Both matches kick off at 3pm.