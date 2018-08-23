Sleaford Town hit six in Knockout Cup rout

Sleaford Town cruised into the main draw of the United Counties League Knockout Cup as Holwell Sports were hit for six last Tuesday.

Michael Hayden completed a first-half hat-trick at the league newcomers, while Ben Greenwood and Dan Worthington were also on target as Town raced into a 5-0 half-time lead in the preliminary round tie.

Hayden completed the scoring with his fourth just six minutes into the second-half and Town then withstood pressure from the improved home side to claim back-to-back clean sheets.

The win sets up a home first-round clash with Holbeach United on Wednesday, September 26.

Jamie Shaw’s free-scoring forwards have now scored 11 goals in two matches and host Wellingborough Town in their next league match on Saturday, September 1 (ko 3pm).