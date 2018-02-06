Sleaford Town hold high-flying Deeping Rangers

Sleaford Town grabbed another vital point in their battle against the United Counties League drop with an impressive result against top-four side Deeping Rangers.

Town skipper Michael Hayden had Town’s first chance when he collected a throw-in, turned and shot from the corner of the box, only for Richard Stainsby to save well.

But Deeping went ahead after 19 minutes, when Coupland split the home defence and sent Flack clear whose good cross was touched home by Jason Kilbride.

The game then changed when Deeping winger Louis Hamilton was sent off following a melee, while Hayden was shown a yellow card, and Rangers now looked to protect their advantage.

But Sleaford were kept at arm’s length for long spells and Rangers went close to doubling their lead when Town keeper Doran spilled a shot, and Pemberton nicked the loose ball away as Michael Simpson slid in.

Ben Machin’s dangerous ball into the box forced a corner with Hayden lurking, and from the set piece Stainsby’s attempted save looped onto the bar and the Deeping keeping claimed the rebound.

It looked as though Rangers had done enough, but Town finally levelled three minutes from time when a free-kick was sent into the box.

Stainsby came through the crowd to punch clear, but the ball was returned, and in the scramble Luke Hollingsworth pounced.

Town remain third-bottom, three points clear of Northampton Sileby Rangers and six ahead of bottom side Oadby who picked up only their second win of the season last weekend against Sileby.

On Saturday, Town face a trip to Wellingborough Whitworth who sit just two places and six points higher. Kick-off is 3pm.