Sleaford Town hold high-flying Harborough

Sleaford Town had to settle for a point as they let a two-goal lead slip at home to high-flying Harborough Town on Saturday.

Yet it was another encouraging result for Jamie Shaw’s side against a side who sit fourth on the Premier Division, making it four points from two matches in a productive festive period.

Tom Figura was on target again to give Town an 11th-minute lead with a fantastic lob following Simon Bolland’s fine through ball.

And captain Michael Hayden doubled the lead just nine minutes later when he headed in from an Archie Moyse long throw.

But the Leicestershire side fought back on the half-hour when a mistake by the Town keeper allowed Daniel Forbes to scramble the ball in.

And seven minutes into the second half the sides were level when a good cross was nodded home by Callum Milne.

Town hung on for a hard-fought draw which leaves them within two points of escaping the bottom three.

They are without a game on Saturday and return on Saturday, January 13 at home to Eynesbury Rovers.