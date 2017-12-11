Sleaford Town hopes foiled by frozen pitch

Sleaford Town’s hopes of maintaining the momentum from their superb 5-1 win over Leicester Nirvana were foiled by the weather on Saturday.

A frozen pitch at Eslaforde Park saw their home match with Desborough called off.

The postponement was exacerbated by rare wins for fellow strugglers St Andrews - 4-2 at Wellingborough Town – and Northampton ON Chenecks – 2-0 at horme to Northampton Sileby Rangers – which dropped Town back to second-bottom of the United Counties League Premier.

On Saturday, Jamie Shaw’s side travel to mid-table Yaxley who won 3-0 in the reverse fixture back in September. Kick-off is 3pm.