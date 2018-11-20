Sleaford Town out of luck in league and cup

It was a week of disappointment and frustration for Sleaford Town fans as they watched their side fall to back-to-back home defeats.

Town were dumped out of the Lincolnshire Senior Cup by Boston Town on Wednesday evening and were then beaten back in the United Counties League by Leicester Nirvana on Saturday.

Jamie Shaw rested several players for the midweek cup visit of UCL Premier rivals Boston, but all seemed to be going to plan when Liam Tunstall gave the hosts an 11th-minute lead.

Brad Hockin forced keeper Portas into a great save with a free-kick as Town continued to start the better, but the tide turned on the half-hour when Boston levelled through Ollie Pinner.

And the visitors wasted a golden chance to take a lead into half-time when they spurned an open goal.

An open second half saw both sides create opportunities, but it was Boston who deservedly went in front with 20 minutes left through Alex Nichols.

Sleaford pressed late on, but were unable to fashion a decent opening as the visitors progressed to round two.

But Shaw’s men could count themselves for thinking karma was against them at the weekend after finishing empty-handed from Nirvana’s visit.

Scott Coupland had the first real opening and his shot brought a great save, but it was Nirvana who edged the opening half-hour and led when Suleiman Nassor struck.

Town responded well as they ended the half as the better side, but they had to wait until five minutes after the break to equalise when Coupland was the beneficiary of Hockin’s hard work.

Sleaford continued to press, but Nirvana went back in front against the run of play after 58 minutes when Nassor showed good strength to score his second.

But Town were behind for just nine minutes as Coupland bagged his second thanks to great work from George Couzens to set up a big finish.

The home side were the stronger, but Nirvana also looked a big threat on the counter.

Town thought they had won it in stoppage-time when they had what appeared a good goal chalked off, and in the 97th-minute, sub Chris Anastasi grabbed the decisive goal for a 3-2 win.

Sleaford’s third straight league defeat dropped them to 14th, but a win on Saturday at home to 16th-placed Kirby Muxloe could lift them within an ace of the top 10 once more. Kick-off is 3pm.