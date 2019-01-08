Sleaford Town pay for mistakes at Wellingborough

Sleaford Town were architects of their own downfall as they slumped to a disappointing result in United Counties League Premier on Saturday.

Town travelled to Wellingborough Town who started the day just a point better off than their visitors, but defensive errors played a big hand as Jamie Shaw’s side were well beaten 5-0.

Shaw made just one change to the team beaten by Pinchbeck, with Hone slotting in at central defence in place of the unavailable Greenwood, and the Green Army started well.

They went close from a set piece after just two minutes when Hockin’s free-kick was headed on by Smith to Coupland whose shot was saved.

But their early good work was undone inside eight minutes when a poor backpass from Shepherd allowed Shaun Wilkes to fire the Doughboys ahead.

And worse followed just four minutes later when Town were unable to deal with a free-kick and Jeremiah Adams doubled the lead.

Sleaford got on top once more and worked hard to get back on terms, playing some good football.

Couzens sent a chance just wide on the half-hour, but almost immediately Wellingborough went up the other end and scored a third through Wilkes.

Sleaford looked susceptible to the breakaway and despite a great save from Adams, Wilkes went on to complete his hat-trick just before half-time following another effective counter-attack.

With the game over by half-time, Sleaford came out looking to restore some pride and have something to take forward for fixtures to come.

They continued to play some neat football, and Couzens again went close, but Town’s miserable day was summed up midway through the second half when substitute Albert Akinremi made it five.

Town stay 14th, but have lost five of their last seven and will be keen to recapture their early season form sooner rather than later.

They start on Saturday with a trip to Kirby Muxloe, looking to complete the double after a 4-2 win at Eslaforde Park in November.

Kirby are 17th after a 10-match winless run. Kick-off is 3pm.