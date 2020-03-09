Sleaford Town performance pleases boss Shaw at leaders Quorn

Sleaford Town boss Jamie Shaw was pleased with his side’s commitment and discipline despite their 4-0 defeat at United Counties League leaders Quorn on Saturday.

While the result was expected, second-bottom Town contained the home side for much of the game before their extra quality told with three goals in the final half-hour.

Liam Tunstall put Town ahead against Rothwell EMN-200302-163955002

A double from Jack Duffy, and strikes from Rackeem Reid and Joseph Brothwell did the damage.

“I thought we did really well for long spells today in terms of our shape and our work rate, but in the end Quorn had just a little bit too much quality for us,” he said.

“We got off to the worst possible start as we only half-cleared a long throw and it was smashed back into the top corner from the edge of the box.

“The rest of the first half Quorn had the majority of the ball, but we managed to restrict them to mainly shots from outside the box and managed to keep the deficit at one and ourselves in the game.

“Quorn are a very good team and it’s a great set-up there.

“We wish them all the best for the rest of the season.”

Town will be more disappointed with last Wednesday’s home defeat to Rothwell Corinthian having led at half-time.

Sleaford bolstered their squad with new signings Mitch Griffiths and Harrison Taylor, with full-back Griffiths going straight into the starting XI for the midweek clash.

Liam Tunstall scored the only goal of the first half – his fourth since his return to Eslaforde Park in January – teed up by Ryan Anderson’s assist.

Town’s evening looked toi have got even better when Rothwell had a player sent off after the break, but the 10-man visitors then levelled through White.

Rothwell took the lead in the final quarter of the match and then added a breakaway third on the stroke of full-time.

With only one side to go down Town remain above basement side Pinchbeck by two points.

On Tuesday they head to Lutterworth Town (kick-off 7.45pm).

And on Saturday they host third-placed Rugby Town who will be looking to further strengthen their title hopes at Eslaforde Park (k-o 3pm).