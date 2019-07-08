Sleaford Town Rangers enter Lincolnshire Football League

The town will be represented in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire Football League again this season after three new teams were welcomed into the county set-up.

At the league’s annual meeting in Horncastle last week, Sleaford Town Rangers returned to the league along with Hykeham Town and Brigg Town Reserves.

This means the league will have 14 teams competing for honours when the campaign kicks off on August 10.

Sleaford Town Reserves withdrew from the league two seasons ago as the club were unable to raise a regular side.

At the meeting, Nettleham were presented with the Fair Play Award, while team of the season went to Lincoln Moorlands Railway, winners of the league title and the Supplementary Cup double.

The first-round draws were also made for the two cups for next season, with Rangers drawn at home to Cleethorpes Town Reserves in the Challenge Cup and away to Louth Town in the Supplementary Cup.

Full draws –

Challenge Cup: Nettleham v Brigg Town Res; Louth Town v Lincoln United Development Squad; Wyberton v Immingham Town; Hykeham Town v Ruston Sports; Gainsborough Trinity Res v Lincoln Moorlands Railway; Sleaford Town Rangers v Cleethorpes Town Res. Byes – Grimsby Borough Res and Horncastle Town.

Supplementary Cup: Lincoln Moorlands Railway v Brigg Town Res; Louth Town v Sleaford Town Rangers; Wyberton v Nettleham; Immingham Town v Cleethorpes Town Res; Hykeham Town v Grimsby Borough Res; Lincoln United Development Squad v Ruston Sports. Byes - Gainsborough Trinity Reserves and Horncastle Town.