Sleaford Town Rangers hit late winner against Immingham

A late goal gave Sleaford Town Rangers their second Lincolnshire League win of the season on Saturday.

Hosting bottom side Immingham Town Reserves, substitute Luke Tuxworth struck with just two minutes left to seal a 2-1 win.

Michael Hayden netted Town's first

Michael Hayden scored Town’s opener just after the half-hour mark with Aaron McKenzie replying for the visitors.

Immingham were also reduced to 10 men when Daniel Scrimshaw was shown a straight red card.

Sleaford moved up to 10th ahead of their trip to third-placed Lincoln Moorlands Railway on Saturday (ko 3pm).