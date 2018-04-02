Sleaford Town’s derby clash washed out

Sleaford Town’s return to the United Counties League fray ended in a damp squib when their Easter Monday derby trip to Boston Town was postponed.

The match has been re-arranged to Tuesday, May 1 and will now be Town’s final match of the season.

Next up for Jamie Shaw’s side, who lie 19th and six points above the two relegation spots, is a trip to Rothwell Corinthians on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Rothwell lie 14th in the table and have lost their last three league outings.

* Boston Saturday League Premier Division leaders Pointon suffered a shock 5-1 home defeat by Railway Athletic.

Railway were 3-0 ahead by the interval, and Pointon pulled one back through Ian Jacquest before the away side added to their tally.

Elsewhere, Ruskington Rovers won 3-1 at Old Leake, Liam Tait (two) and Wes Greenwood on target while Leake’s consolation came from Ashley Jackson.

In Division One, Horncastle Town Reserves thrashed basement side Pointon Reserves 9-2.

Digby found it hard going when they visited Sleaford to take on Northgate Olympic in Division Three, losing 4-0.

Fixtures for Thursday, April 5 –

Main Ridge Take-Away Reserve Cup, final (KO 6.45pm): Coningsby Res v Pointon Res (at Boston Town FC).

Fixtures for Saturday, April, 7 –

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2.30pm): Coningsby v Billinghay Athletic, Old Leake v Fulbeck United, Pointon v Wyberton Res.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Friskney v Pointon Res.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Colsterworth SSC v Caythorpe.