Sleaford Town’s mini unbeaten run ends at Eynesbury

Sleaford Town came up short as their mini run of form in the UCL Premier was brought to an end at Eynesbury on Saturday.

Town headed to Cambridgeshire on an unbeaten run of four matches, a sequence which included draws against two of the division’s top three.

But manager Jamie Shaw admitted his side were slightly off the boil and second-best against opponents who sit seventh.

“It’s disappointing for our little mini run to come to an end, but in honesty we were just a little bit off our levels on Saturday,” he told the Standard.

“There is slight frustration in that both our goals came from our mistakes, but they had three or four other good chances to score and Regan Start made some good saves.”

While not creating a hatful of opportunities, Town did have a chance to hit the front, but home keeper Jamie Greygoose made a good save to deny Scott Coupland.

And the home side took full advantage of the let-off when Jordan Brown put them ahead after 20 minutes.

Town stayed in the game into the second half as Eynesbury continued to carve out the better chances.

The visitors were largely limited to half-chances, but the home keeper was again forced to save to prevent young Ewan Armstrong levelling the scores late on.

And stung into action, the home side went straight up the other end and scored their match-clinching second goal in the final minute, through Steve Gentle.

Sleaford stay in 13th despite the defeat, but wins from the sides beneath them has tightened things up in the lower half of the table, with three teams within three points of Shaw’s side.

They will be hoping for three points when they entertain bottom side Wellingborough Whitworths on Saturday, a side which has picked up just two wins, and eight points in total, from their 34 matches this season.

But the Town manager is also keen for his players to guard against any hint of complacency.

Shaw added: “We will need to be right back on it at a side who are fast improving.”

Kick-off at Eslaforde Park is 3pm.