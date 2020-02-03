Sleaford Town serve up lacklustre display at Rothwell

Sleaford Town manager Jamie Shaw said his players lacked fight as they fell to a third straight league defeat at Rothwell Corinthians on Saturday.

The Green Army, who had picked up five points from their four matches prior to that run, were well beaten 5-0 in Northamptonshire.

Town remain bottom of United Counties League Premier, 15 points adrift of fourth-bottom Cogenhoe, with 15 matches of the season left.

“It was a really disappointing performance and result for us,” Shaw said.

“We were never at the races and Rothwell ran all over us.

“On a heavy pitch in very windy conditions it was always going to be a battle, and we looked on the day like we lacked the stomach for the fight.

“Rothwell were first to every loose ball, won every 50/50 and chased every lost cause in complete contrast to us.”

Town had shown plenty of spirit since the squad was strengthened last month, but other than Liam Tunstall’s 30-yard lob which cleared the bar, Town offered little threat.

“I’m fairly sure we didn’t make the keeper use his hands to make a save in the game,” Shaw added.

Sleaford can lift themselves off the foot of the table for the first time this season with victory this weekend.

On Saturday, they entertain second-bottom Pinchbeck United who have just one more point. Kick-off at Eslaforde Park is 3pm.