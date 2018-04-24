Sleaford Town set for dramatic battle against the drop

Sleaford Town’s battle for survival in United Counties League Premier is now out of their hands after falling to a narrow defeat on Saturday.

Town took an early lead at home to Desborough Town, but were unable to capitalise as the visitors nicked a 3-2 win.

Their second consecutive defeat, combined with Oadby’s remarkable late-season run of five wins in seven, has left Town just two points above second-bottom Wellingborough Whitworth who have a game in hand.

Four teams are locked in a battle to avoid the second relegation spot, with bottom side Sileby Rangers already down.

Town manager Jamie Shaw said: “Oadby have just hit a reach run of form and are playing teams that have nothing to play for.

“It’s now up to us to perform in the final two games.”

Jack Pemberton gave Town the perfect start, netting from a second-minute corner, but Desborough were level at the break after a mix-up at the back.

More poor defending allowed the visitors to move 3-1 in front, but Archie Moyses penalty with 15 minutes left gave the home side hope.

But their search for an equaliser proved fruitless, as Sleaford dropped below Oadby on goal difference, and stayed a point behind St Andrews.

Town have two matches to save their season, starting with a must-win home match against 16th-placed Northampton ON Chenecks on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

They then face a derby at Boston Town in their penultimate match the following Saturday.