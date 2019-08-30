Sleaford Town set for FA Vase opening test

Sleaford Town FC have a chance to get off the mark for the season when they visit lower-league opposition in the FA Vase on Saturday.

The all-United Counties League first qualifying round tie sends Premier Division Town to Division One side Bourne Town.

Jamie Shaw’s much depleted squad have yet to pick up a point in the league this term after three matches, and were thrashed at home by higher-league AFC Mansfield at the first hurdle of the FA Cup two-and-a-half weeks ago.

Yet Saturday’s opponents are finding life equally tough in the division below, and slumped to a fourth defeat out of four on Saturday at Holwell Sports who themselves had started the day without a point.

Sleaford were out of action last weekend with their scheduled opponents still involved in the FA Cup.

The Green Army have a decent record in the Vase with their best run coming four seasons ago when they reached the fourth round before finally falling to Sunderland Ryhope.

They have also reached the third round on two other occasions, but last year went out in a first round replay against UCL Premier rivals Peterborough Northern Star.

Kick-off at Bourne’s Abbey Road home is at 3pm.