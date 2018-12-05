Sleaford Town set for UCL double-header after weekend off

Jamie Shaw will hope his Sleaford Town side are refreshed and raring to go after their weekend off as they gear up for a testing few days in the United Counties League Premier.

Holbeach United’s run in the FA Vase meant Town’s league trip, scheduled for Saturday was put back to Wednesday (tonight).

Town face the usual tough test at United who are having another strong campaign and sit fifth.

They were beaten 2-0 in the Vase at Godmanchester on Saturday, but had won six out of seven games prior to that.

Sleaford are back on home turf at Eslaforde park on Saturday against mid-table rivals Desborough Town (kick-off 3pm).

The two sides are locked on the same points, with Town a place below in 13th on goal difference only.

Desborough are the league’s draw specialists with seven this term, supported by four wins and as many defeats.

Town ended a disappointing run of four straight defeats last time out with an impressive win against Kirby Muxloe.