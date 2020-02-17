Sleaford Town set for University test after washout

Sleaford Town supporters were among the majority left without football action on Saturday as Storm Dennis battered the UK.

Town had been looking to build on their pivotal United Counties League win over Pinchbeck United with a trip to Lutterworth Town.

But a waterlogged pitch put paid to the fixture as just two Premier Division matches survived.

Boss Jamie Shaw will now turn his attentions to back-to-back home matches next week.

On Saturday, Premier Division leaders Loughborough University head to Eslaforde Park, having demolished Town 13-0 in the reverse fixture back in December.

And on Wednesday evening, Harborough Town are the visitors for a 7.45pm kick-off.

But there was reserve team action to savour on Saturday as Sleaford Town Rangers hosted Lincoln Moorlands Railway in the only Lincolnshire League match of the day to beat the weather.

Rangers fell behind to Robert Smith’s opener after half-an-hour, and Jordan Curtis doubled the lead just a minute later.

Curtis then made it three goals in 10 minutes for the defending champions to put the game out of Sleaford’s reach before half-time.

The home side managed to prevent further damage in the second half, but slipped to second-bottom, below Lincoln United Development on goals scored.

On Saturday, they head to second-placed Gainsborough Trinity Reserves.

Rangers: L. Chatonzwa, G. Foster (R. Sayce 80), M. Hayden, D. Mercer (P. Vacca 75), J. Pacey, K. Pimblett, O. Smith (K. Wiles 46), J. Stamp, H. Wright, A. Bowkett, B. Rushen. Sub unused: C. Lindley.