Sleaford Town strengthen attacking options with Harper signing

Sleaford Town have bolstered their squad with the signing of Liam Harper from Harrowby United.

Harper, who can fill several different attacking positions, is yet to play this season as he returns from a knee injury.

Town manager Jamie Shaw is looking to make a number of signings to strengthen his squad for their relegation battle.

He said: “Liam is a very talented attacking player who can play in a variety of roles either wide, as an attacking midfielder, or as an out-and-out striker so he will give us options and enhance our squad.

Town, who are second-bottom of the United Counties League Premier, return to action on Saturday after a fortnight’s break at home to eighth-placed Eynesbury to Eslaforde Park (ko 3pm).