Sleaford Town suffer last-gasp KO blow in nine-goal cup epic

Two late goals denied Sleaford Town a morale-boosting first win of the season in a rollercoaster nine-goal League Cup tie at Stamford.

Town led three times in the United Counties League Knockout Cup clash at Blackstones on Wednesday evening, and thought they had clinched a topsy-turvy contest when Harry Wright made it 4-3 with just two minutes left.

Sub Nathan Brettoner levelled at 3-3

But the visitors conceded twice in the time that was left to lose 5-4 and exit another cup competition at the first hurdle.

Town kicked off the first round tie without a point and with several heavy defeats behind them, but they hit the front after 14 minutes through Max Gee’s low drive.

The hosts bundled in an equaliser before the break after Regan Start had save the initial effort.

Heads could have dropped, but Sleaford went ahead once more just six minutes into the second half as Gee struck again.

The young side found themselves behind as Blackstones equalised direct from a free-kick before poor defending to a long ball allowed the home forward to finish.

But Jamie Shaw will be encouraged by the character shown as sub Nathan Brettoner equalised with 15 minutes left with a neat finish after being teed up by Jake Ellis before Wright looked to have won it.

Yet there was more drama to come as Town conceded from the restart before Blackstones denied the visitors a penalty shootout with a winner in the very last seconds of the game.

On Saturday, Town head to Leicester Nirvana looking for their first points of the season.