Sleaford Town up to fourth with third straight win

Sleaford Town edged to their third straight United Counties League win to move up to fourth place in the early Premier Division table.

Jamie Shaw’s men hit the front at home to Wellingborough Town after just five minutes when a long throw from Archie Moyses found its way into the net, with the final touch coming from the visitors.

Luke Hollingworth’s cross struck the angle of bar and post soon after, but Wellingborough had the better of the half and were deservedly level after 18 minutes when a corner was headed in.

The visitors put another good chance wide after half-time, but Sleaford improved and had already created danger on the break when they fired the winner with 18 minutes left.

Wellingborough failed to clear a free-kick and Michael Hayden pounced from close range.

Sleaford face a big test on Saturday when they travel to leaders Pinchbeck who have a point more than Town after four games. Kick-off is 3pm.