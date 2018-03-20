Snow defeats Sleaford Town’s league hopes

In-form Sleaford Town had the weekend off as snow called a halt to their home match, just a week before the start of British Summer Time.

Town would have been eager to play and maintain their momentum, having beaten title-chasing Newport Pagnell the previous Saturday, capping a run of three wins in four matches.

But snow showers combined with icy pitches forced them to call off the United Counties League clash with Northampton ON Chenecks, who inflicted Sleaford’s only defeat in that good run.

The match will now be Town’s final fixture of the season on Saturday, April 28.

Jamie Shaw’s side are without a match this weekend and return on Easter Monday, with a bank holiday derby at Boston Town.

Shaw did, however, keep himself busy on Saturday as he turned out for Sleaford Sports Amateurs in their Lincolnshire League clash with Louth Town.

The striker got on the scoresheet, but Amateurs ended well beaten, 5-1.