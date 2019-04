Sleaford Town concluded their United Counties League Premier Division campaign with a 1-1 draw at Cogenhoe United.

Tom Siddons put the Greens ahead from the penalty spot following a foul on Michael Hayden.

However, Cooks substitute Jospeh Jarvis levelled with six minutes to go following some pinball in the Town box.

The result leaves Sleaford 13th in the table and Cogenhoe seventh.