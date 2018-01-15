Ten-man Sleaford Town ship four against Eynesbury

Sleaford Town were unable to recover from a disastrous first-half on their return to United Counties League duty on Saturday.

After a fortnight’s break in fixtures, Town found themselves 3-0 down at half-time against Eynesbury Rovers and with only 10 men following the dismissal of Simon Bolland.

Jamie Shaw’s side showed good spirit in limiting the damage after the break against seventh-placed Eynesbury in a 4-0 defeat at Eslaforde Park.

The defeat left them second-bottom of the Premier Division and five points from safety after fourth-bottom St Andrew’s edged out fellow strugglers Northampton Sileby Rangers 2-1.

Sleaford trailed 2-0 within 20 minutes after two goals in the space of four minutes from Dominic Lawless and Craig Smith.

Town fell further behind after 26 minutes when Jordan Brown made it 3-0 and a miserable opening half-hour was made worse just three minutes later when Bolland was shown a red card.

Town also had four other players booked and felt harshly done by, and their unhappy afternoon was capped midway through the half when Brown added his second.

Shaw will have his sights set on a third win in seven matches on Saturday when they entertain bottom side Oadby Town.

Oadby have won just once this season and lost nine of their 13 away outings.

Kick-off at Eslafaorde Park is 3pm.