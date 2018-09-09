Two missed spot kicks prove costly for Greens

Sleaford Town paid the penalty as they were beaten 2-0 by league leaders Pinchbeck United on Saturday.

Ollie Maltby and Lee Beeson netted the matchwining goals for the Knights, but it could have been a completely different story had the Greens not squandered two spot kicks in the space of five minutes.

Michael Hayden and then Joe Smith were the unfortunate players who saw both efforts from 12 yards fail to ripple the net in the second half as the side trailed 1-0.

Hayden’s strike in the 50th minute was saved by United keeper Ricky Lovelace, pushing the ball onto the underside of the bar and back into play.

Effort number two from Smith was dragged wide of the post.

Thirteen minutes later, despite a lot of Sleaford pressing, the game changed in the hosts’ favour after Charlie Ward was dismissed after picking up his second yellow card.

From the resultant free kick dead ball specialist Beeson doubled the hosts’ advantage.

Maltby had previously handed the hosts a32nd-minute lead courtesy of a deflected effort.

And in the final throes, Town manager Jamie Shaw, visibly irritated by the officials, was sent to the stands.

However, there was still time for Sleaford to have one final crack at goal, Archie Moyses’ free kick striking the post in time added on.

Sleaford sit sixth in the United Counties League Premier Division table.

They turn their attention to FA Vase action on Saturday as they host Sandiacre Town (KO 3pm).

Walking football club Sleaford Academicals have secured a new kit sponsor.

Veritas Bathrooms managing director Rick Taylor is pictured presenting the new strip to club chairman Steve Morris.

He said: “The club are delighted to have Veritas on board as the funding will help us take walking football to a new higher level here in Sleaford.”