Handy Andy

Andy Hibberd hit a half century as Sleaford CC Firsts left Lindum with a 16-run Lincs ECB Premier success on Saturday.

Sleaford won the toss and chose to bat on a pitch that was very dry considering the weather.

The game was reduced to 40 overs due to rain in the morning.

Sleaford posted a solid total of 184 all out, with Hibberd top scoring with 50.

He was well supported by Thomas Shorthouse (40), Oliver Burford (33) and Cameron Hall (19).

In reply, Lindum made 168-8, with Charlie Tomlinson top scoring with 49.

Once he was dismissed by Angus Youles it was always going to be a difficult chase for Lindum.

Sleaford’s wickets were shared around with Youles taking three, with Adi Sreedharan and Shorthouse both picking up two.

Sleaford remain second in the league.

Sleaford Seconds hosted Stamford, winning by 30 runs in their SLBL Premier Division contest.

In another reduced overs contest, Sleaford batted first.

They recorded 153, Sumit Puri top scoring with 52, before Sleaford were bowled out the last ball of innings.

Stamford also lost wickets at regular intervals as they were bowled out for 123, Ben Hutson being Sleaford’s leading wicket taker with four victims.

On Sunday, Sleaford Thirds lost by nine wickets at Freiston.

On Saturday the Firsts entertain Boston (noon) with the Seconds and Thirds on the road at Boston Seconds and Pinchbeck (both 1pm).

The Sunday Firsts travel to Cherry Willingham and Seconds host Scothern (1.30pm).